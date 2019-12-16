|
|
FORT ASHBY - Charles Dale George, 74, of Fort Ashby, died December 14, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born February 20, 1945 in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Mildred (Blum) George.
Dale graduated from LaSalle High School in 1963 and attended Shenandoah College, Winchester, VA.
Following two tours of duty in Viet Nam with the Third Marine Division.
He worked for Rubbermaid Commercial Products in Winchester, serving in various capacities. Dale retired from the Human Resources Department in May, 2002, after 31 years.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve (Long) George; one daughter, Anita L. McGee and husband William, Inwood, WV; one granddaughter, Mikayla N. Schlotthober; two sisters, Carol L. Hager, Pleasanton, CA and M. Marlene Squillari and husband Walter, Fayetteville, PA; one niece, Jennifer Solter and one nephew, Dennis M. Hager, and their families.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc, Fort Ashby, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 10-11 a.m.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.
with Rev. Scott Ingleton officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1110, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019