|
|
KEYSER - Charles Kevin Hickey, 59, of Keyser, WV, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at UPMC-Western Maryland, Cumberland, MD.
Born on June 13, 1960 in Elk Garden, WV, he was a son of the late John Marsh and Edith Loretta (Miller) Hickey. He also was preceded in death by a son, Charles Kevin Hickey, Jr.; two sisters, Naomi Virginia Rinard and Barbara Lee Hickey; two brothers, Robert Eugene Hickey and Thomas Patrick Hickey; a brother-in-law, Donald Frazier and a step grandson, Carter Cheshire.
Mr. Hickey was formerly employed in the power plant construction industry and attended the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Keyser.
Surviving is best friend and companion, Ruby Shugars; five children, Jason Matthew Hickey and wife Elizabeth, stationed with the U.S. Navy at Pax River, MD; Joshua Kevin Hickey and significant other, Erin Ballard of Washington, DC, Mackenzie Danielle Hickey of Keyser, Jacob Preston Hickey of Keyser and Lee Shugars and wife Tiffany of Keyser and six grandchildren, Olivia and Atlas Hickey, Brantley, Baylee and Charlie Shugars and Mchilee Cheshire. Also surviving are three brothers, John Wayne Hickey and wife Anna, Joseph Lawrence Hickey and Kenneth Daniel Hickey and wife Sherry, all of Keyser; six sisters, Helen Mae Markle and husband Kenny of Keyser, Alma Pauline Frazier of Keyser, Evelyn Grapes and husband Robert of Cross, WV, Rosemary Citarelli and husband John of Keyser, Charlotte Ann Cook and husband Eddie of Keyser and Ellen Broadwater and husband Richard of Keyser as well as a large number of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be private for the family.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Hickey's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020