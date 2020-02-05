|
WESTERNPORT – Charles L. Barnard, 83, of Westernport, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at UPMC Western MD Hospital, Cumberland MD.
Born on September 10, 1936 in Franklin, MD, he was a son of the late William S. Barnard and Margaret (Conn) Barnard. He is preceded in death by his three brothers and one sister, William, Paul C and Eddie Barnard, and Betty Lamberson.
Charles graduated from Bruce High School, Class of 1954 and retired from Luke Mill in 1999 as a Power Center, Coal Operator. He served as a Private in the United States Marine Corps in 1957 to 1960, and was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Westernport MD, McCoole Post 6775, American Legion Victory Post 155 in Westernport, and The Black Hawk Tribe Post 133. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, spending time at the Lake. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Lurene Frances (Nicol) Barnard; his children, Tammy and husband Greg Tressler of Swanton MD and Paul and wife Kandi Barnard of Springfield, WV; siblings, Glen R. Barnard and wife Nancy of Frederick, MD, Orva Ann Mitter and husband Harry of Franklin, MD, Mary Pratt of Oklahoma and ; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Fredlock Funeral Home, Piedmont, WV on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm.
Funeral Services will be held immediately following at 2:00 pm with Pastor Diane May and William Shimer officiating.
Interment in Potomac Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by Fort Cumberland Post 13 American Legion Honor Guard.
In lieu of Flowers and memorial donations may be made in honor of Charles Barnard to the Church of the Brethren, 198 Oakview Dr. Westernport Md 21562.
Condolences may be left for the family after Charles' obituary at www.fredlockfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020