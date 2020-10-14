1/1
Charles Thomas "Tom" Kelly Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WESTERNPORT, MD.- Charles Thomas Kelly Jr "Tom", 75 of Shady Lane, Westernport, MD died at Moran Manor Nursing Home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Tom was born in Keyser, WV on June 25, 1945 and was the son of the late Charles T. Kelly Sr and Jean F. (Chaney) Kelly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Kelly.

Tom was a devoted member of Divine Mercy/St. Peter in Westernport. He was a graduate of Saint Peter's High School.  He worked and retired from Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser with 41 years of service as an orderly.  He served in the United States Navy.

He loved to play cards; watch Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, Washington Redskins football, fishing, and watching the horses run at Charlestown. He liked his trips to Ocean City, especially eating crabs and riding the train on the boardwalk. He also liked to watch kids at play.

Tom is survived by his sister, Ellen Kelly of Westernport and many relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at Divine Mercy/St. Peter in Westernport at 11AM, with Father Ed Hendricks as the celebrant. Friends will be received at the church from 10AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. Peter's cemetery.

Please remember that due to Covid 19 requirements face masks and social distancing are required at the church and at the cemetery.

Memorials for Tom should be sent to Divine Mercy/ St. Peter Parish, 44 E. Main St. Frostburg, Md.21532

Messages for the family can be left at www.fredlockfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved