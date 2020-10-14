WESTERNPORT, MD.- Charles Thomas Kelly Jr "Tom", 75 of Shady Lane, Westernport, MD died at Moran Manor Nursing Home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Tom was born in Keyser, WV on June 25, 1945 and was the son of the late Charles T. Kelly Sr and Jean F. (Chaney) Kelly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Kelly.
Tom was a devoted member of Divine Mercy/St. Peter in Westernport. He was a graduate of Saint Peter's High School. He worked and retired from Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser with 41 years of service as an orderly. He served in the United States Navy.
He loved to play cards; watch Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, Washington Redskins football, fishing, and watching the horses run at Charlestown. He liked his trips to Ocean City, especially eating crabs and riding the train on the boardwalk. He also liked to watch kids at play.
Tom is survived by his sister, Ellen Kelly of Westernport and many relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at Divine Mercy/St. Peter in Westernport at 11AM, with Father Ed Hendricks as the celebrant. Friends will be received at the church from 10AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. Peter's cemetery.
Please remember that due to Covid 19 requirements face masks and social distancing are required at the church and at the cemetery.
Memorials for Tom should be sent to Divine Mercy/ St. Peter Parish, 44 E. Main St. Frostburg, Md.21532
Messages for the family can be left at www.fredlockfh.com