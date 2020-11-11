SCHERR, W.Va. - Charles William Ferguson, 73 of Scherr, WV passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.
Born December 9, 1946 in Keyser, WV, he was the son of the late Don I. Ferguson and the late Blanche (Paugh) Ferguson. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Khrista A. Ferguson.
Charles was a Vietnam veteran with the U.S. Army Airborne Special Forces. He worked for the Westvaco Paper Mill in Luke, MD. He also cut timber and hauled pulpwood to the mill for many years, was a truck driver for Tomar in Keyser, WV and later was self-employed as an owner-operator, hauling goods for various companies in the area. He was a Nomad and lifetime member of the Avengers Motorcycle Club with 42 years in the club. He enjoyed collecting and riding motorcycles, hunting, raising and riding horses, riding some of them in Civil War reenactments and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jeannie (Stoneman) Ferguson; three sons, Lance Ferguson, Luke, MD; Trinity Rowley and wife Tara, Cumberland, MD; and Che Ferguson and wife Autumn, Keyser, WV; sister, Paula James and husband Joe; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a local Veteran's organization.
