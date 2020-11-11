1/1
Charles William Ferguson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHERR, W.Va. - Charles William Ferguson, 73 of Scherr, WV passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.
     Born December 9, 1946 in Keyser, WV, he was the son of the late Don I. Ferguson and the late Blanche (Paugh) Ferguson. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Khrista A. Ferguson.
     Charles was a Vietnam veteran with the U.S. Army Airborne Special Forces. He worked for the Westvaco Paper Mill in Luke, MD. He also cut timber and hauled pulpwood to the mill for many years, was a truck driver for Tomar in Keyser, WV and later was self-employed as an owner-operator, hauling goods for various companies in the area. He was a Nomad and lifetime member of the Avengers Motorcycle Club with 42 years in the club. He enjoyed collecting and riding motorcycles, hunting, raising and riding horses, riding some of them in Civil War reenactments and spending time with his family.
     He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jeannie (Stoneman) Ferguson; three sons, Lance Ferguson, Luke, MD; Trinity Rowley and wife Tara, Cumberland, MD; and Che Ferguson and wife Autumn, Keyser, WV; sister, Paula James and husband Joe; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
      In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a local Veteran's organization.
     Boal Funeral Home, Westernport assisted the family with arrangements, expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.boalfh.com
 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
(301) 359-3031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boal Funeral Service Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved