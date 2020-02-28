|
RAWLINGS, Md. - Chester Eugene Lease, 80, of Rawlings, MD, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Born on September 18, 1939 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of the late Jessie and Myrtle (Minnick) Lease.
Mr. Lease was a 1958 graduate of Allegany High School. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He also was a US Army veteran and was a member of the American Legion in Anne Arundel County, MD.
Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Linda L. (Diehl) Lease; his special needs brother--in-law who he thought of as a son, Wayne Burdette of Rawlings; two sisters, Lillian Twigg and husband Richard of Cresaptown, MD and Darlene Daren and husband Roger of Myrtle Beach, SC and a large number of nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.
Interment will be in the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Lease's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2020