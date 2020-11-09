KEYSER - Heaven gained a beautiful angel as our beloved Mom, Clara Frances (Dellinger) Fike, passed through the gates of glory on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Born on April 15, 1948, she loved and lived her happiest moments in Keyser, West Virginia. Her greatest joys were spending time with us - her "girls" - and her precious grandchildren. She loved watching TV movies, Animal Planet, and Andy Griffith. She worked as a secretary for Rogers and Melody for over 40 years, where she developed special relationships with John and Bob and helped many people in the community through her work.
She is survived by two daughters: April Shapiro (Steve) and Kelli Kenner (Dave); two grandchildren: Sierra Shapiro and Joshua Kenner; and one sister: Patsy Fink. Known as "Maw" to many in her extended family, she held a special place for each of them in her heart.
We wish to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers throughout her struggles with heart failure. Mom's last months were spent at Piney Valley Nursing Center. She developed close relationships with her caretakers there and the family expresses deep gratitude to them.
Honoring Mom's wishes, no services will be held. We ask that you celebrate her life and keep her memory alive: "Love doesn't die, people do. So, when all that's left of me is love, give me away."
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Fike's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.