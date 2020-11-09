1/1
Clara Frances Fike
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEYSER - Heaven gained a beautiful angel as our beloved Mom, Clara Frances (Dellinger) Fike, passed through the gates of glory on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Born on April 15, 1948, she loved and lived her happiest moments in Keyser, West Virginia.   Her greatest joys were spending time with us - her "girls" - and her precious grandchildren. She loved watching TV movies, Animal Planet, and Andy Griffith. She worked as a secretary for Rogers and Melody for over 40 years, where she developed special relationships with John and Bob and helped many people in the community through her work.
She is survived by two daughters: April Shapiro (Steve) and Kelli Kenner (Dave); two grandchildren: Sierra Shapiro and Joshua Kenner; and one sister: Patsy Fink. Known as "Maw" to many in her extended family, she held a special place for each of them in her heart.
We wish to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers throughout her struggles with heart failure. Mom's last months were spent at Piney Valley Nursing Center. She developed close relationships with her caretakers there and the family expresses deep gratitude to them.
Honoring Mom's wishes, no services will be held. We ask that you celebrate her life and keep her memory alive: "Love doesn't die, people do. So, when all that's left of me is love, give me away."
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Fike's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved