KEYSER - Clara I. Beatty, 92, of Waxler Road, Keyser, WV, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on January 25, 1928 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late James Kelly and Grace M. (VanMeter) Williamson. She also was preceded in death by her husband Russell S. Beatty on August 26, 2002; two brothers, Harold "Butch" Williamson and John Williamson and three sisters, Eloise Dawson, Irene Loar and Erma Lee Armentrout.
Clara was a member of the Fairview Chapel United Methodist Church, Waxler Road, Keyser.
Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl Sparks and husband Frank of Ridgeley, WV and Karen Thomas and husband Kenny of Keyser; a special niece, Cindy Dante who was her caregiver and many other nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly.
Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitation.
Graveside services will be conducted at the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser, on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ed Clemons, Jr. officiating.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Fairview Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Jan Rinker 275 South "E" Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Beatty's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 27 to June 3, 2020