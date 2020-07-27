1/1
Clara M. Coleman
TOGETHER AGAIN

KEYSER - Clara M. Coleman, 89, of Keyser, WV, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on August 28, 1930 in Rowlesburg, WV, she was a daughter of the late Russell J. and Loretta (Bucklew) Hoffman. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. "Dick" Coleman on February 24, 2017; a daughter, Jeannie Willis; a son-in-law, Sam Stewart; a great-great granddaughter, Emily Mae Scott; four brothers, Russell, Raymond, Harry and Robert Hoffman and a sister, Anna Sharpless.
Mrs. Coleman was formerly employed at the Davis Woolen Mill and G.C. Murphy in Keyser. She attended the Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church where she taught children's Sunday School classes for many years.
Surviving is her son, Richard D. "Rick" Coleman and wife Vicki and a daughter, Bobbi L. Stewart, all of Keyser; a son-in-law, Jerry Willis of Keyser; two sisters, Twila Riggleman of Keyser and Neva Lymburner of Kettering, OH; three grandchildren, Amy Willis and fiancé Brian Guthrie, Katie Wiggin and husband Phill and Chelsea Nguyen and husband Justin and five great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Daryl M. Elliott officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks or coverings are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines. Mrs. Coleman's service will be streamed live on the Smith Funeral Homes Facebook page beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday. For assistance with that procedure, please call (304) 788-3781.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church, 11585 Knobley Road, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Coleman's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel

