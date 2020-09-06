BURLINGTON - Cleates L. Dolly, Sr., 79, of Burlington, WV, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence.
Born on September 12, 1940, he was a son of the late James A. and Mabel A. (Ross)Dolly. He also was preceded in death by his wife Mary L. Dolly on July 21, 2014; a son, Cleates L. Dolly, Jr. and a brother, LeeRoy Dolly.
Mr. Dolly was formerly employed with both Pilgrim's Pride in Moorefield, WV and with Kessel Saw Mill. He was a member of the Knobley Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are his children, Sharon Jordan of Elk Garden, WV, Edward Dolly and wife Michelle of Petersburg, WV and Elizabeth Miller of Burlington; four stepchildren, Alicia Stemple of Spring Valley, IL, Shawn Stemple and wife Erika of Manville, IL, Sinde Phillips of Friendly, WV and Elizabeth Parker and husband Dwight of Paw Paw, WV; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are six brothers, Roll Dolly and wife Judy of Antioch, WV, Roger Dolly and wife Mary of Burlington, Haise Dolly of Keyser, WV, Robert Dolly and wife Nicole of Harman, WV, Kenny Dolly of Ohio and Donald Dolly and wife Cindy of Burlington and four sisters, Roxie Dolly of Burlington, Carol Burns and husband Bruce of Burlington, Jean Ketterman and husband Steve of Junction, WV and Martha Black and husband Charles of Burlington.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger Leatherman officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks or coverings are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Knobley Memorial Gardens, New Creek, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Dolly's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.