KEYSER - Clifford E. Brown, 85, of Keys Street, Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at UPMC, Western Maryland, Cumberland, MD.
Born on January 23, 1935 in Laureldale, WV, he was a son of the late Wallace and Bessie (Wright) Brown.
Mr. Brown was a 1953 graduate of Keyser High School and was a member of the Keyser Church of the Brethren. He was retired as a field engineer in the roads, dam and building construction industry.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Juanita Lee (Rotruck) Brown; three children, Clifford E. Brown, Jr. and wife Grace of Manassas, VA, Brenda Lee Harrison of Outer Banks, NC and Wallace Chester Brown and wife Dawn of El Dorado, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Nicholas Harrison and wife Susan, Amanda Listen and husband Michael, Daniel Harrison, Benjamin Brown and wife Clancy and Kathy Welch and husband Jonathon; six great-grandchildren and a brother--in-law, Howard Rotruck of New Creek, WV.
Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitation. Private graveside services will be held at the Brown Cemetery, Laureldale Road, New Creek, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Brown's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020