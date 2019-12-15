|
|
|
NEW CREEK - Cody Williams, 24, of Northwestern Turnpike, New Creek, WV, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Born on August 17, 1995 in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was a son of Christina Lynn (Self) Crawford and stepfather, Roger Crawford of New Creek and David Ray Williams of Salt Lake City. He was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Archie W. Self, Sr. and Barry Wilkie.
Cody was currently employed with Domino's Pizza and Game Stop in Keyser, WV. He was also formerly employed with Pilgrim's Pride, Automated Packaging and Field & Stream. While growing up, Cody was active in Boy Scouts of America, obtaining his Eagle Scout and becoming a counselor. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Keyser and served a two year mission with the church to Perth, Australia. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed video gaming with his friends. Cody had a kind, generous heart and loved helping people and was aspiring to work with children and youth in a half way house environment.
Surviving, in addition to his parents are his wife, Nicholle M. (Bonetti) Williams; three sisters, Christina Muse and husband Rich, Hylee Williams and Carly O'Bray and husband Zach, all of Utah; grandmothers, Nancy L. Self of New Creek and Helen Wilkie of Utah; his father and mother-in-law, Curtis and Stacie Bonetti of Renfrew, PA; two brothers-in-law, David Bonetti of Butler, PA and Samuel Bonetti of Renfrew; a sister-in-law, Katrina Bonetti of Butler; eight nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Marty Fisher presiding.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Cody's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019