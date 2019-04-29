|
KEYSER - Connie Sue Asbury 65 of S. Main St, Keyser went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Winchester, VA.
She was born in Baltimore, MD on Feb. 3, 1954 and was the daughter of the late Aubrey Morris and Hazel (Potter) Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dean Asbury, who died on Feb. 19, 2018. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and David Morris.
Connie was Baptist by faith and lived her life as a devoted wife and mother to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Scott Asbury and wife Shianne of Wilmington, NC and a daughter Laura Asbury of Myrtle Beach, SC and her step-son, Richard Dean Asbury of Salt Lake City, UT; and her adopted grandchildren, Scott Asbury II, Erica Asbury Tegerides and husband Joseph of South Port, SC and Colin Dean Asbury of Keyser, WV, and her great grandchild, Emersyn Tegerides. She is also survived by her sisters, Mildred Whorton and husband Floyd of Ft. Ashby, WV, Gail Taylor and husband Tom of Baltimore, MD and Caroline Morris of Keyser and one brother Eddie Morris of Baltimore, and special nieces Pamela Whorton and husband Alan Webb and Cindy Conti, great-nephew, Dustin Conti, and family friend Toni Leehugh and Sara Stratton, and lifelong loving friend, the late Maureen Carter, and other loving nieces and nephews, and friends who love her.
Funeral services will be held at the Canebrake Free Will Baptist Church on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3 p.m.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at the Brandy Cemetery.
The Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont, WV is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.fredlockfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019