WESTERNPORT - Conrad Lee Riley, a former resident of Westernport, passed away on May 23, 2020 at his home in Cathedral City, California from the sudden onset of medical issues. He was 74 years of age, having been born on April 3, 1946 at Keyser, West Virginia.

Conrad was pre-deceased by his parents, Walter "Walt" Riley and Viola "Betty" (Peel) Riley of Westernport. His older brother, Neal, also pre-deceased him.

Mr. Riley was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He was a graduate of Bruce High School, Class of 1964. Following his High School graduation, he attended the University of Maryland at College Park.

He relocated to California, where he had a primary residence in Burbank. He also maintained a secondary home in Palm Springs.

He was a successful businessman, owning and operating a number of commercial interests in California during his career. In recent years, his primary residence was in Cathedral City, which is located in the Coachella Valley area of Southern California.

Conrad was noted for his quick wit and engaging personality. These traits endeared him to his many lifelong friends, business associates and acquaintences. His presence is sadly missed by those who were privileged to know him.



