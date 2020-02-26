Home

Cora Grayson

Cora Grayson Obituary
KEYSER – Cora Grayson, 47, of Keyser, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence.
Born on February 9, 1973 in Syracuse, NY, she was a daughter of Bruce Anderson and Sim A. (Scheuer) Neadle.
Cora graduated from Corcoran High School and was a homemaker. She never found more love and joy in her life then the birth of her two sons.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her sons, Nathaniel Grayson and Simon Grayson; siblings, Gillian Kasarda and Laurance Gagnon; one nephew, Seth; a niece, Chase and her former husband, Donald "Chet" Grayson, III. She is also survived by a large extended family across the country.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral home at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Vickie Minnich officiating. A Committal and Service will be held in New York at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Cora Grayson to the following drug rehab facility, Tully Hill Foundation, P.O. Box 1116, Tully, NY 13159.
Condolences may be left for the family after Cora's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020
