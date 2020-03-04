|
|
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Cynthia Ann "Cindi" (Malone) Plati, 56, of Springfield, MA, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Springfield.
Born on February 24, 1963 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of Shirley Jean (Sherman) Kimble of Keyser and the late Larry Malone. She also was preceded in death by her stepfather, Kenneth E. Kimble; an infant daughter, Ashley Hines and a brother, Dougie Malone.
Cindi attended Potomac State College and was employed as a scheduling coordinator with the Cooley-Dickinson Health Care Center in Springfield. She loved animals.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, is her stepmother, Linda Malone of Charleston, SC; her husband, Stuart Plati; a son, Christopher Hines and a stepson, Rob Plati, both of Springfield; a granddaughter, Emma Shively and a grandson, Ryan Plati; three sisters, Eugenia R. Kimble of Keyser, Melissa Motz of Charleston, SC and Michelle Aronhalt of Berkeley Springs, WV. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and her canine companion, "Kona."
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.
Private inurnment will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Cindi's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020