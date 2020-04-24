|
NEW CREEK - Dale William Baker, 60, of New Creek, WV, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born on January 4, 1960 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Raymond L. Baker, Sr. and Nellie V. (Martin) Baker.
A graduate of Keyser High School, Dale was employed with Dominion Power at the Mt. Storm Power Plant as a control operator for over 40 years. He was a dedicated husband and amazing father who left us behind too early. He was an easy going and selfless man who would go out of his way to help anyone in need and he always put everyone else first. He had a unique way of leaving a lasting impression.
Dale was also an loyal Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and loved traveling with his wife on the bike. His favorite moments were at home spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also was an avid reader.
Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Deborah L. (Yoak) Baker; two daughters, Chris Cameron and husband Michael of Grantsville, MD and Heather Leatherman and husband Bobby of Fort Ashby, WV; his father-in-law, Calvin Yoak of Keyser; three grandchildren, Remy Cameron and Briar and Bristol Leatherman; a brother, Raymond "John" Baker and wife Sandy of Keyser and two sisters, Mary Dolly and husband Dwayne of Burlington, WV and Nina Harper and husband Robert of Terra Alta, WV. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special friend that he considered like family, Cheyenne Lannon.
Due to the current health concerns, visitation and services will be private for the immediate family. A memorial service for all other family and friends will be held at a later date.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Baker's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020