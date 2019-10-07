|
|
BURLINGTON - Daniel E. Beckwith, Sr., 81, of Patterson Creek Road, Burlington, WV, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on April 25, 1938 in Medley, WV, he was a son of the late Ashby and Dorothy Beckwith. He also was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Gloria J. (Clifford) Beckwith on November 10, 2017; five sisters, Sarah Edmondson, Kathryn Ortiz, Mary Porter, Betty Washington and Alberta Blowe and four brothers, Richard, Paige, Clyde and Paul Beckwith.
Mr. Beckwith was a brick and cement mason most of his life. He loved watching old Westerns, game shows and Jimmy Swaggart. He never passed up any sweets or a beloved Pepsi! He was a kind, quiet soul that will be missed by many.
Surviving are his six children, Daniel E. Beckwith, Jr. and wife Rackell of Winchester, VA, Yolonda Spriggs of New Bern, NC, Darin Beckwith of Winchester, Dwayne Beckwith and wife Tammy of Keyser, Yarletta Santiago of Martinsburg, WV and Youra Greenwalt and husband Julian of Moorefield, WV; 10 grandchildren, Michael and Mariah Spriggs, Tyrell, Tehya, Crescenda, Rachel and Rebecca Beckwith and Christopher, Cassandra and Cameron Santiago and three great-grandchildren, Alana Spriggs and Jassiah and Jhalil Loudin. Also surviving is one brother, David Beckwith and wife Sharon of New Creek, WV and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Bonnieview Apostolic Ministries, Keyser, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert Fazzalore officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Green Hill Cemetery, Williamsport, WV at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Genesis Health Care Hampshire Center in Romney, WV and Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser, Winchester Medical Center, Hampshire Memorial Hospital and Potomac Valley Hospital for their caring and kind compassion through a very difficult time.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Beckwith's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 21, 2019