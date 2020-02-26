|
|
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Darrin Alan Rogers, age 51, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 14, 2020.
Darrin was a native of West Virginia and was a member of the FFA and 4-H Club while he was in high school. He graduated with honors from Nashville Auto Diesel College. Darrin was an employee of UPS Freight, formerly Overnite Transportation. He was hard working, a "Jack of All Trades" and loved helping others, but expected nothing in return.
Darrin enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting and kayaking. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach. Darrin enjoyed spending time on the family farm in West Virginia, cutting wood and riding on the tractor. He especially loved date nights, snuggling with his wife, Natasha, watching Hallmark movies. Natasha was his soul mate, best friend and love of his life.
Darrin was preceded in death by his father, Dalton Rogers; brother, Darius Rogers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Cathey Baker and grandparents, James and Faye Rogers, Thomas "Tot" and Mary VanPelt and Gertrude Morgan.
He is survived by:
Wife of 26 years – Natasha Rogers
Mother – Chearyl Rogers
Sister-in-law – Charity Keith
Nephew – Cody Keith
Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends
Fur baby – Chloe
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Donnie and Cathy Allen and family.
Funeral services were conducted Friday, February 21, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers were Robert Dunn, Phil Raines, Jimmy Summers, Donovan Tucker, Mike Bruce and Patrick Pace. Donnie Allen served as honorary pallbearer.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. at Mount Zion Church, Knobley Road.
Friends will be received at the church at 2 p.m.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020