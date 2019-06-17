|
|
MOOREFIELD - David Allan Tasker, 54, of Moorefield, West Virginia passed away suddenly as a result of a drowning on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Moorefield.
David was born on July 31, 1964 in Oakland, Maryland to the late Stanley "Buck" and Dessie Mae Simms Tasker.
David was a member of the Elk Garden High School graduating class of 1984. David enjoyed fishing and was a sports enthusiast, particularly of the Oakland Raiders. He was a lover and worshiper of all of nature.
David is survived by his children; Tyler Tasker of Missouri, Destin Tasker of Ocala, FL, Erica Tasker of Oakland, MD and Eric Tasker of Old Fields, WV; his brothers Daniel Tasker of Elk Garden, WV and Steve Tasker of Bunker Hill, WV and by several grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brothers; Stanley "Buckie" Tasker, Roger Dale Tasker and Ronnie, E. Tasker; and his sisters Ramona Schmidt and Sherry Bosley Tasker.
A visitation and funeral service were held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Pritts Funeral Chapel, 931 State Street, Kitzmiller. Interment will be private.
The family wishes memorial contributions to help defray funeral costs be directed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 17 to July 1, 2019