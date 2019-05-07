|
|
ELKINS - David Allen "Dave" McCarty, 59, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
He had been in his usual health and death was sudden and unexpected.
Dave was born on Wednesday, March 23, 1960 in Keyser, a son of the late Samuel "Sam" Welton McCarty and Lorena Helen Ruble McCarty.
He was twice married. First to Nina McCarty, and second, on August 16, 2003, he was married to the former Cecilia Patricia "Pat" Curtis, who survives.
Also left to cherish Dave's memory are three children, David Allen McCarty II of Keyser, Crystal Taylor and husband, Lucas, of Mill Creek, and Carolyn Ford and husband, David, of Elkins, two brothers, Samuel McCarty and wife, Tonya, of Florida and Daniel McCarty and wife, Phyllis, of Keyser, one sister, Carolyn McCarty of Florida, three grandchildren, Amber McCarty, Ben Taylor and Alex Taylor, three fur babies, Ollie, Max, and Little Foot , a grandpup, Gracie, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Broadwater.
Dave was a graduate of Keyser High School with the class of 1977, where he ran track and continued to keep up with Keyser High's track scores. He had also completed Auto Mechanics at Vo-Tech with Mineral County Schools. On May 26, 1977, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served aboard the USS DD Eisenhower.
On May 8, 1999, he received his Associate of Arts Degree in Art and Sciences General Studies from Potomac State College. In the spring of 2000, he attained the Dean's List of Distinguished Students from Potomac State College and West Virginia University. He had worked as the Gun Manager at Dunham's Sports in Elkins.
He never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with people. He enjoyed spontaneous road trips with Pat, as they explored new roads with no particular destination in mind. He enjoyed attending sporting events and loved his grandkids and spending time with them.
Dave's request for cremation was honored.
A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5pm until 6pm.
At 6 p.m., a Celebration of Life service will be held with Pastor Terry Cannon officiating.
Full military honors will be conducted by members of the H.W. Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygarts Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the US Naval Honor Guard.
The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for David A. McCarty. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 7 to May 14, 2019