BURLINGTON – David E. Redfern, 50, of Burlington, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at West Virginia University Medical Center in Morgantown, WV.
Born on August 28, 1969 in Decatur, IL, he was a son of Theron E. and Cheri K. (Davis) Redfern of Lovington, IL.
He was a 1987 graduate of Lovington High School and received a BS degree in Agriculture from Lakeland College, Mattoon, IL.
For the last 21 years, David along with Kristine, operated the Spade Land and Live Stock, LLC and Spade Angus Beef of Burlington, WV. They were breeders and raised quality Angus cattle and were awarded Champion Honors throughout the United States.
David was an avid Team Roper, having been very competitive in the United States. In his past times he enjoyed golfing, competitive archery and forging and fining his hand crafted Knives. He enjoyed his social time spent in communication with his vast amount of friends.
Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life of twenty-one years, Kristine E. Whipp; his special children, Boomer, Gabrielle Elizabeth and Crash; his sisters, Trisha VanLanken and husband Mark of Broken Arrow, OK and Kelly Redfern Bolt of Decatur, IL and one brother, TG Redfern and wife Dawn of Lovington, IL. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
A celebration of David's Life will be held at the Brookdale Farm, George Run Road in Fort Ashby, WV on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 starting at 4:00pm.
David received his blood donations from the American Red Cross and would be honored to have memorial donations made in his memory to American Red Cross, c/o Blood Donors Program, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037.
