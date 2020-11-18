1/1
David Eugene Turner
KEYSER - David Eugene Turner, 67, of Virginia Street, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on April 7, 1953 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Bruce Eugene and Betty Melvina (Bircher) Turner/ He also was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mae (Sims) Turner on December 20, 2015.
Mr. Turner was retired truck driver, having been employed with Fairfax Quarries in Scherr, WV. He attended the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly in Keyser. He was an avid classic car buff and was a member of the Tri-State Car Club. He also enjoyed hunting, motorcycle riding (especially Harley-Davidsons) and tinkering and creating primitive crafts. He was constantly on the move and always was busy with some new project.
Surviving are his daughters, Stacey Lynn Turner and Jessica Renee Turner, both of Keyser; his fiancee, Stacey Rodeheaver of Keyser; three brothers, Jeff Turner and wife Joyce of Elk Garden, WV, Bruce Turner and wife Terry of North Carolina and Perry Turner and wife Bille Jo of New Creek, WV; three grandchildren, Katlyn Brantner, Christopher Brantner and Colton Turner. He is also survived by his special companions, "Harley" and "Daisy Mae."
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Betty Ann Aronhalt officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks and social distancing are required.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Turner's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
