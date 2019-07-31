|
BURLINGTON - David Joseph Martin, 63, of Shirley Lane, Burlington, WV, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence while under the care of Mountain Hospice.
Born on May 31, 1956 at Petersburg, WV, he was a son of the late Boyd Franklin and Anna P. (Ferrebee) Martin. He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Lynn Martin and a brother, Randy Martin.
Mr. Martin was a 1974 graduate of Keyser High School. He served in the US Army Reserves and was also formerly employed with American Woodmark in Moorefield, WV. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was also a dedicated Nascar fan and loved his beloved dog, "Pete."
Surviving are his children, Caly Martin and husband Daniel Barnes, stationed with the US Air Force at McGuire AFB in New Jersey, Cass Martin and wife Joanne of Burlington, Elizabeth Williams of Keyser, WV and Ethan Barbe of Middletown, VA; a brother, Michael Martin and wife Carrie of Romney, WV and five grandchildren, Eli, Dylan, Tyler, Layton and Addison.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Allen officiating.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Martin's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019