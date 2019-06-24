|
KEYSER, WV - David Lynn Paugh, 69, of Keyser, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Piney Valley Nursing Home.
Born November 11, 1949, in Keyser, he was a son of the late Hider D. "Bud" and Edna Glendora "Doe" (Adams) Paugh. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Danny E. Paugh.
David was a lifelong resident of Keyser, attended Keyser High School and a short time at Potomac State College and a member of Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church. He was a painter by trade, well known for his decorative ceiling techniques and worked in the Keyser area. He helped his father build the house he lived in his entire life and was an avid woodworker, a craftsman with fine skills, furnished his home with all handmade wood panels and trims. He also maintained a garden for many years, to feed his family and friends and a skilled hunter, only fell out of the tree stand once and enjoyed the outdoors.
Surviving are his loving companion Pepe'; a niece, Tammy R. Paugh of Martinsburg; two nephews, Daniel P. Stokes and wife, Marie and James W. Paugh, both of Keyser; four great-nieces and great-nephews, Matthew, Christopher, Halie and Jacob. He is also survived by late Uncle Eddie Mack Paugh's sons, Troy A. Paugh of Keyser and James E. Paugh of Maryland; the four children of his late Aunt Betty L. Hartman, John R. Hefner, Jr. of Hampton, VA, Jeannette R. Holland of Virginia Beach, VA, Jenise R. Jackson of Keyser and Bonnie J. Hefner of Mt. Storm, WV, step Uncle Pete Hartman of Keyser and many friends.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home Funeral on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Daryl Elliott officiating.
Interment will follow in Lahmansville Cemetery, Lahmansville, WV.
Condolences may be left for the family after David's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 24 to July 1, 2019