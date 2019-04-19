|
KEYSER - David Wright Fertig, 67, of Northwestern Turnpike, Keyser, WV, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on December 23, 1951 at Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Burke W. Fertig and Virginia L. (Koontz) Fertig Umstot.
Mr. Fertig was a 1969 graduate of Keyser High School and received his BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering from WVU. Having been employed with Allegany Ballistics Laboratory he was a Retired WV Licensed Professional Engineer. Mr. Fertig also formerly served as a Mineral County Commissioner, was an avid hunter and fisherman and thoroughly enjoyed Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and sports cars, especially Corvettes and Porsches. He also was a great lover of music of all genres, but particularly classic rock and the blues.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Karen J. (Davidson) Fertig; his son, Jeffrey W. Fertig of Los Angeles, CA; a brother, Ronald E. Fertig and wife Karen L. of Burlington, WV; a sister, Joy G. Fertig and Itch Thorn of Keyser; his mother-in-law, Leona M. Cain and her husband Victor of Petersburg, WV; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and his beloved cat, "Tigger."
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Goldizen officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the Mineral County Humane Society, 831 Cut-Off Road, Keyser, WV 26726 or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 97216 Washington, DC 20090 or donate online at www.apdaparkinson.org.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Fertig's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019