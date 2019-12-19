Home

Deborah Elaine Rice

Deborah Elaine Rice Obituary
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. - Deborah Elaine Rice, 64, of Charles Town, WV, was born to an adoring father (Paul Rice of Keyser-deceased) and mother (Luella Jean Kight of Keyser) on March 12, 1955 and passed away on December 2, 2019 with her daughter Alison by her side.
She always considered Keyser home and had plans to move back, though it never came to fruition.
Whether you knew her as Cousin Deb/Debbie, Sita, Sissy or Doey, you knew exactly what was in her heart. She never minced words and always loved deeply. She enjoyed the classics such as Wuthering Heights, It's a Wonderful Life and our Vines Have Tender Grapes. Mainly because they reminded her of the strength of love and simpler days when her parents were young. Johnny Mathis, Anita Baker and 40's tunes were among her favorites as well.
Sita is survived by a daughter (Alison) and many adopted children and grandchildren, a brother (Christopher) and many adopted siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her dearly. She dedicated her life to being a committed mother and supporting others far and wide. Fortunately, we were blessed to share The Best Years of Our Lives with her and know Love is a Many Splendored Thing because of that. We can only hope she has found peace and the comfort of those that passed before her. Love, Her Adoring Family
Service announcements will follow after the New Year.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
