|
|
KEYSER - Della Deloris Shears, 87, of Mozelle Street, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at UPMC, Western Maryland, Cumberland, MD.
Born on July 21, 1932 in Piedmont, WV, she was a daughter of the late William Arthur and Zena (Simmons) Hartman. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. "Jum" Shears on October 22, 2004; a stepdaughter, Carolyn Fisher; two sisters, Joyce Eversole and Helen Imperio and a brother, Bill Hartman.
Mrs. Shears was a 1950 graduate of Piedmont High School and received her AA Degree in Elementary Education from Potomac State College. She was employed as office manager of the New Creek Public Service District, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Westernport Church of the Brethren and she was very active in all church functions. She also was a member of the Brethren Volunteer Services in Louisiana and the Ladies Auxiliary to Chapter # 9, D.A.V., Keyser, WV.
Surviving are her two sons, Charles E. Shears, Jr. and wife Kathleen and Douglas O. Shears and wife Carol, all of Keyser; five grandchildren, Meghan, Chaz, Melonie, Julie and Jesse Shears and seven great grandchildren, Damien Shumaker, Jenson Bess, Tabetha, Zoe and Carter Rosedale and Chloe and Ella Delawder. Also surviving is a a brother, Carl Hartman and wife Norma of New Creek, WV; a sister, Anne Shirley Hyde of Fort Ashby, WV and numerous nieces and nephews which include a special niece who was an adopted sister, Frances Green of Keymont, WV.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be private for the family.
Interment will be in the Queen's Point Cemetery, Keyser. WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Shears' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020