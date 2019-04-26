|
KEYSER - Delmas L. Evans, 74, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on October 7, 1944 at Fountain, WV, he was a son of the late Alston "Date" and Nellie (Propst) Evans.
A 1962 graduate of Keyser High School, Mr. Evans was employed with the Westvaco Luke Mill and Mead-Westvaco, retiring after 43 years of service. He also was employed with Burgess Farm Service for five years after retirement.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of Boyce-Houser Post # 41, American Legion, Keyser. Protestant by faith, he attended Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser and was a member of Davis Lodge # 51, A.F. & A.M., Damascus Commandery # 23, Knights Templar and Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons of West Virginia.
Delmas loved to "tinker," working on chain saws, lawnmowers, cutting firewood and taking care of his honeybees. For nearly 30 years, he loved to play bluegrass music, having played with Fountain Valley Bluegrass and most recently as bass player for New Creek Station.
Delmas never met a stranger, He loved to meet people and converse with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Diann (Dawson) Evans; his son, Jon L. Evans and wife Angie of Keyser; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan, LeAnn, C.J. and Bryson Evans and Matthew, Andrew and Patrick Liller; two brothers, James Evans of Junction, WV and Guy Evans and wife Mildred of Las Vegas, NV; four sisters, Iva Jean Ervin of Virginia Beach, VA, Vernie Dean of Harrisonburg, VA, Patty Clark of Bridgewater, VA and Reda Tweetie and husband Bob of St. Louis, MO; two special friends, Sherry Alt and Tina Evans; numerous nieces and nephews and countless others who loved him.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cheryl Thomas officiating.
Entombment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Evans' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 26 to May 10, 2019