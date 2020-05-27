Home

Delores Ann Cox Obituary
KEYSER - Delores Ann Cox, 73, of Keyser, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on January 1, 1947 in Thomas, WV, she was a daughter of the late Emma (Lantz) and James Huffman, Sr. She is also preceded in death by her brother, James Huffman, Jr.; sister, Sherry Walters; former husband, Robert W. "Bob" Cox, Sr. and a brother-in-law, Edward F. Cox.
Delores was a devoted homemaker, whom loved her family and friends. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3518 Nancy Hanks Ladies Auxiliary, Keyser and the Chapter 9 Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her two sons, Robert W. Cox, Jr. of Keyser and Earl W. "Bill" Cox and wife Christine of Hope Mills, NC; her sisters, Linda Lycliter, Susie Smith, Jennie Moats, Mary Carol Moats and Ruth Keith; a sister-in-law, Thelma V. Cox; three grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and her nieces and nephews.
A private family service and committal will be held in Headsville Cemetery, Keyser.
Condolences may be left for the family after Delores' obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 27 to June 3, 2020
