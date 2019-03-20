|
|
Delores Jean Shillingburg, 76, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Western Maryland Hospital, Cumberland.
Born on May 30, 1942 in Alleghany County Maryland, she was a daughter to late Robert Thomas Duckworth Sr. and Sylvia Ester (Clark) Duckworth. She also was proceded in death by her husband, Albert Elsworth Shillingburg Sr. on February 21, 2013, a brother Robert "Bobby" Duckworth Jr., Terry Duckworth and a sister Darlene Duckworth.
Mrs. Shillingburg was a homemaker mainly, but worked as a GNA, a florist, and did taxidermy work. She was a member of the Elk Garden Assembly of God church, Elk Garden, WV. She loved gardening, cooking and baking and loved the holidays. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.
Surviving are her daughters, Jeanne Bean and husband Donnie of Cross, WV, Sharon Harris of Bowling Green, VA, Melinda Cousins and husband Johnnie of Ridgeley, WV ,and Cassandra Burdock and husband Tom of Elk Garden WV. Her sons Albert Shillingburg Jr. and wife Kathy of Keyser, WV, Johnny Shillingburg and wife Candy of Antioch, WV and Jonathan Shillingburg and wife Juliana of Cross, WV. Also surviving are her brothers Jerry Duckworth of Keyser, WV and her sisters Linda Shillingburg of Rock Hill, SC, Sarah Mason of Midland, MD, Cathy Kimble of New Creek, WV, Jane Podgurski of Hampstead MD, and Vicki Lynn of Westernport, MD. She has 27 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday March 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at Smith Funeral Home on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joe Tichnell officiating.
Interment will be at Sinclair Cemetery, Cross, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Deloris Jean Shillingburg obituary at [email protected]
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019