KEYSER - DeSales C. "Pete" Morgan, Jr., 74, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence on he and his wife's 51st wedding anniversary.

Born on April 12, 1946 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late DeSales Clifton Morgan, Sr. and Irene Blanche (Cook) Morgan.

Mr. Morgan was a 1965 graduate of Bruce High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and also in the National Guard in Keyser. He was retired from Hunter-Douglas in Cumberland, MD and was a member of the Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Dale (Cottrill) Morgan; two daughters, Kimberly Marie Smith and husband David and Donna Irene Rohrbaugh and husband Kenneth, all of Keyser; five brothers, James P. Morgan of Rawlings, MD, Donald Ray Morgan and wife Leona of Rawlings, Ronald Lee Morgan and wife Sue of Mesquite, TX, David L. Morgan and wife Laurel of Keyser and Mark E. Morgan and wife Ann of Cumberland, MD; six grandchildren, Clifton Smith, Destiney Heavener and husband Brian, Sawyer Smith and fiancee Nathan Taylor, Kelsey Leatherman and husband Jonathan and Trevor and Travis Rohrbaugh as well as six great-grandchildren, Braden and Lindie Heavener, Chloe, Wyatt and Charley Leatherman and McDowell Morgan Taylor. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Mildred Cottrill of Cumberland and a sister-in-law, Christine Shipe and husband Jesse of Oldtown, MD.

The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements, which are incomplete at this time and will be announced.









