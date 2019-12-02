|
|
BURLINGTON - Destiny Cheyenne "Des" Foster, passed away tragically on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. A victim of a violent crime, Destiny's life was cut short at age 25.
Born on February 6, 1994 in Cumberland, MD, Destiny was the cherished daughter of Charles D."Danny" Foster and Jenny Lynn Sanders. She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Tip and Sis Foster, Lee and Mary Sanders, Bob and Eileen Ashenfelter, Carlton and Sarah Ahern and Engle and Merle McDonald and her godfather, Donnie Wilson.
A graduate of Mt. Ridge High School, Class of 2012, Destiny was a student at Keyser High School through her junior year. She was a gifted musician who played the flute and piccolo for both the Keyser High School Marching Band and Mt. Ridge Marching Band. She worked as a lifeguard at the Keyser and Piedmont pools. Destiny enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends, whom she loved dearly. She lived life to the fullest, with a bubbly personality that was an inspiration to others and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Destiny will be lovingly remembered by her father, Charles D."Danny" Foster, Jr. and wife Sherri; her mother, Jenny Lynn Sanders and fiancé WH Fredlock; her grandparents, Jeff and Sharon Daris, Vera Jones, Danny and Dolly Foster, Penny Sanders and Mike Sanders; her son and daughter; a brother, Jordan Foster and wife Whitney; sister, Startisha Flynn; sister Micah Miller; her godmother, Denise Wilson and a very special friend, Amy Coleman. She is also survived by her aunts, Jeannie Daris, Paula Redman, Tippi Schalkham and husband August, Connie Morgan, Heather Windle, Dora Flynn and Edie Wilson; her uncles, Boyld Brode and Holli, Billy Spiker, Michael Sanders and partner Erin Mctaggart and Danny Daris and wife Becky and numerous cousins, nieces and her two nephews.
Friends will be received at the Fredlock Funeral Home, Piedmont, WV on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Immanuel Church, Piedmont at 11:00am with Pastor Bill Kady officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Destiny C. Foster to Immanuel Church, 17 W. Hampshire Street, Piedmont, WV 26750.
Condolences may be left for the family after Destiny's obituary at www.fredlockfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019