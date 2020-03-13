|
|
ROMNEY - Diana Regina Cooper, 80, of Romney, died on Monday, March 13, 2020 at her residence.
Born on January 9, 1940 in Miami, FL, she was one of eleven children of the late Raleigh and Ruby Irene (Norton) Masters. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Raleigh Master, Edith Masters, Geraldine Hurd, Mercedes Ours, Elizabeth Smith, Richard Masters, Jeanette Hickman and Danny Master; a great-granddaughter Charlotte (too beautiful for earth), and a son-in-law, Allen R. Gunn.
Diana was a homemaker and very devoted to her family. She was a resident of Romney since 1972, worked for Romney Florist at one time and was a member of The Church of the Assumption and the Assumption Ladies Guild, Keyser.
Surviving are her husband, Anthony "Tony" Cooper; her children, Diane R. Gumpper and husband Robert, Anthony J. Cooper and wife Elizabeth, Deena J. Shartzer and husband Robert, Lance A. Cooper and wife Willa, Danette R. Gunn and Debra L. Smith and husband Adam and her sisters, Patricia Whitfield and Linda Miller. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser from 4:00 – 8:00pm with a Rosary and Christian Wake Service at 7:00pm.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Funeral home at 11:00am with Fr. Thomas Anatharackal, CST and Fr. Giles Levasseur Officiating.
Interment will follow services in St. Thomas Cemetery, Keyser. A Mass of Christian Burial to be announced at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donation may be made in memory of Diana to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Condolences may be left for the family after Diana's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020