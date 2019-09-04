Home

Diane Lynn Miller Obituary
MOUNT STORM - Diane Lynn Miller, 62, of Mount Storm, WV, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her residence.
Born on October 8, 1956 at Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison Phares, II and Gloria Jean (Shillingburg) Phares. She also was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Miller on February 24, 2018.
Mrs. Miller was a 1975 graduate of Bruce High School and was a member of the Bonnieview Apostolic Chapel, Keyser.
Surviving are five children, Danell Lynn Grapes of Maysville, WV, Arin Michael Thomas Phares and wife Autumn of Houlton, ME, Coree Shawn Dale Phares and wife Carol of Springfield, WV, John Charles Ray Miller of Mount Storm and Sonee Jean Miller of Bloomington, MD; two brothers, Benjamin Harrison Phares, III of Kingwood, WV and Ronald Ray Phares of Shepherdstown, WV; a sister, Cheryl Ann Phares of Charleston, WV; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Kalbaugh Cemetery, Elk Garden, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Miller's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
