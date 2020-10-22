KEYSER - Donald Dale Kimble "Don", 65, of Keyser, passed away at Potomac Valley Hospital on Friday, October 23, 2020 with his family by his side.
Born on September 16, 1955 in Phillipi, West Virginia, Don grew up in Fort Ashby and was in the graduating class of 1973. After graduation, he worked for nearly 40 years at Buchanan's Building Supply and later Ace Hardware (in Keyser) until his retirement in 2016 after being diagnosed with Posterior Cortical Atrophy, a rare form of dementia. After his retirement, you could find Don at Potomac State College watching baseball, one of his favorite things to do.
He was a past master of Davis Lodge 51, AF & AM, past patron of Alkire Chapter 10 OES and was the secretary and recorder of York Rite Damascus Commandery 23 Knights of Templar. He was also an active member of Grace United Methodist Church where he held many different roles since he joined in 1984. He always enjoyed greeting his church family every Sunday with a hug and a smile.
Don is survived by his "Hon" of 39 years, Susan (Miller), son Kory, daughter Kara, and his pride and joy, his grandson Owen. He is also survived by his twin brother, Ronnie (Vicki), brother Dan (Nelda), mother-in-law Pauline Miller, and brother-in-law Tim Miller (Kitty). Don also had two very special companions who were always by his side, Sattie Mae and Opie.
He is preceded in death by his father, James "Ronnie" Kimble of Fort Ashby, WV and mother Shirley Collett of Short Gap, WV.
Our family would like to thank Pastor Lauren and the congregation of Grace UMC for all of their prayers, love and support that have kept us going throughout Don's final years with dementia. He always took pride in his church family!
In lieu of flowers, we would like for donations to be made in Don's memory to the children's programs at Grace UMC, 30 South Mineral Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
A memorial service honoring the wonderful life Don lived will be held in the spring.
Condolences may be left for the family after Don's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com