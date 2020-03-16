|
KEYSER - Donald Edward Corley, 92, of Keyser, WV, formerly of Hyndman, PA and LaVale, MD, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born on May 2, 1928 in Hyndman, PA, he was a son of the late Joseph Edward and Ruth Pauline (Anderson) Corley. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor C. (Hesse) Corley on September 21, 2014; a brother, Walter Elmer "Pete" Corley and a sister, Nellie Pearl Corley.
Mr. Corley has a long career with Allegany Ballistics Laboratory and was previously employed with the Pennsylvania Lumber and Post Company in LaVale, MD. He also was a member of Hyndman Lodge # 589, F. & A.M. for 64 years.
Surviving are two sons, John R. Corley and wife Donna of Cumberland, MD and Donald E. Corley, Jr. and wife Marianne of Greenville, NC and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Private services were held for the family at the Potomac Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
