Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Donald Edward Corley Obituary
KEYSER - Donald Edward Corley, 92, of Keyser, WV, formerly of Hyndman, PA and LaVale, MD, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born on May 2, 1928 in Hyndman, PA, he was a son of the late Joseph Edward and Ruth Pauline (Anderson)  Corley. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor C. (Hesse) Corley on September 21, 2014; a brother, Walter Elmer "Pete" Corley and a sister, Nellie Pearl Corley.
Mr. Corley has a long career with Allegany Ballistics Laboratory and was previously employed with the Pennsylvania Lumber and Post Company in LaVale, MD. He also was a member of Hyndman Lodge # 589, F. & A.M. for 64 years.
Surviving are two sons, John R. Corley and wife Donna of Cumberland, MD and Donald E. Corley, Jr. and wife Marianne of Greenville, NC and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Private services were held for the family at the Potomac Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to a .
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Corley's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020
