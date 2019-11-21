|
BURLINGTON - Donald Lee "Donnie" Rutter, 32, of Beaver Run Road, Burlington, WV, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home.
Born on November 6, 1987 in Elkins, WV, he was a son of Denise H. (Wilson) Rutter and Gary Gray, Jr. of Burlington and Donald Lee Rutter, Jr. and wife Michelle of Elkins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald L. Rutter, Sr. and maternal great-grandparents, Edgell and Ruby Vannoy.
Donnie was a talented artist and football player and loved his tattoos.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two children, Sidney Lee Rutter of McCoole, MD and Eliza May Rutter of Burlington; two brothers, Jorden Rutter and Justin Gray, both of Burlington; two sisters, Brooke and Paige Rutter, both of Elkins; his grandparents, Delores Bennett of Mount Storm, WV, Robert Lewis Wilson of Coalton, WV and Carol Rutter of Elkins. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Barbara Mishow and husband Dan of Keyser, Nathana Sharp of Mount Storm, Danny Rutter and Matt Rutter, both of Elkins; nieces and nephews, Gabriel and Airella Rutter and Katiana Gray and several cousins and other extended family members.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.
Interment will be in the Beaver Run Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 2266 Northwestern Turnpike Burlington, WV 26710 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Donnie's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019