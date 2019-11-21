Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee "Donnie" Rutter


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Lee "Donnie" Rutter Obituary

BURLINGTON - Donald Lee "Donnie" Rutter, 32, of Beaver Run Road, Burlington, WV, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home.
Born on November 6, 1987 in Elkins, WV, he was a son of Denise H. (Wilson) Rutter and Gary Gray, Jr. of Burlington and Donald Lee Rutter, Jr. and wife Michelle of Elkins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald L. Rutter, Sr. and maternal great-grandparents, Edgell and Ruby Vannoy.
Donnie was a talented artist and football player and loved his tattoos.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two children, Sidney Lee Rutter of McCoole, MD and Eliza May Rutter of Burlington; two brothers, Jorden Rutter and Justin Gray, both of Burlington; two sisters, Brooke and Paige Rutter, both of Elkins; his grandparents, Delores Bennett of Mount Storm, WV, Robert Lewis Wilson of Coalton, WV and Carol Rutter of Elkins. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Barbara Mishow and husband Dan of Keyser, Nathana Sharp of Mount Storm, Danny Rutter and Matt Rutter, both of Elkins; nieces and nephews, Gabriel and Airella Rutter and Katiana Gray and several cousins and other extended family members.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.
Interment will be in the Beaver Run Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 2266 Northwestern Turnpike Burlington, WV 26710 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Donnie's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -