|
|
GREENWOOD, S.C . - Donald Lon Shelly, 86, resident of Wesley Commons, widower of Betty Van Fleet Shelly, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Wesley Commons Healthcare Center.
Born January 21, 1933, in Berkeley Springs, WV, he was a son of the late Herbert Hunter Shelly and Wilda Biser Shelly Miller.
Mr. Shelly was a graduate of Berkeley Springs High School and was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict serving from 1951-1955, part of the Recommissioning detail for the USS Yorktown, CV10, and serving aboard the USS Antietam, CV36. Mr. Shelly retired as an insurance underwriter for Great American, Hartford Northbrook Property & Casualty Insurance Company after more than 25 years of service.
A member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, he was also a member and Past Master of Stonewall Masonic Lodge #124, A.F.M. in Troy, with over 42 years of service, and was also a York Rite Mason.
Surviving are a son, Donald Lon Shelly, Jr and wife Cora Beaver-Shelly of Manchester, NH; a brother, Herbert Hunter Shelly, Jr. of Raleigh, NC; a sister, Elizabeth Goodiel of Fairfax, VA; grandsons, Ian Shelly, Duncan Shelly and Liam Shelly.
Memorial services with Masonic Rites will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday at Asbury Hall of Wesley Commons with Rev. Kathy Hudson and Rev. Bobby Gilbert officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Shelly family.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 27 to June 3, 2019