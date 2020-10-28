NEW CREEK - Pastor Donald Raymond Knotts, 59, of New Creek, WV, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on August 16, 1961 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Ernest Raymond and Evelyn Gertrude (Leatherman) Knotts. He also was preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Ronald and another brother Jerry "Gary" Leatherman.
Donnie graduated from Keyser High School in 1979 and began his first job at Heck's Department Store. In February of 1980, he began working at Penn Ventilator as a sheet metal worker until the plant closing in 1995. He also was a licensed and ordained minister with the Church of the Brethren, having served as pastor of the Brookeside Church of the Brethren in Aurora, WV for three and a half years and at Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren in Moorefield, WV for 17 years. Serving the Lord and his family were his greatest joys!
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Teresa R. (Junkins) Knotts; his children, Ethan and Samantha Knotts, both at home; one sister, Rhonda (Knotts) Saville and husband Jim of Keyser; a brother, Roger Leatherman and wife Irene of New Creek; a sister-in-law, Tammy Leatherman of Keyser; his mother-in-law, Rosalie Junkins of New Creek; a sister-in-law, Tara Haggerty and husband Mike of Maysville, WV and numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Knobley Church of the Brethren, Knobley Road, New Creek, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Leatherman and Pastor Roger Leatherman officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Knotts' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.