BURLINGTON - Donna Eloise (Sears) Everett, 85, of Burlington, WV, died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on January 3, 1934 at Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Paul W. and Edith F. (Troutman) Sears. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Everett on April 26, 1966; a brother, William Paul Sears; a sister, Melva Jean Hixenbaugh and a son-in-law, Eugene Keefer.
Mrs. Everett was retired with 35 years of service at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, WV. Donna was a loving mother who reared her six children by herself and was very proud of each and every one of them.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Jean Everett of Burlington, Steven E. Everett and wife Sue of Keyser, Donna Sue Stonebraker and husband Patrick of Burlington, Cheryl A. Knotts and husband Bob of Burlington, Kevin Lee Everett and wife Rhonda of Burlington and Cindy Keefer of Mercersburg, PA; two sisters, Sandy Matthews of Keyser and Illa "Butch" Lough of Lakeland, FL; nine grandchildren, Amy Underwood and husband Andy, Chris Everett, Rhonda Stonebraker, Patrick Stonebraker, II and wife Erin, Kevin Lee Everett, II, Nathaniel Everett and wife Lacy, Tasha Ferrell and husband Steven, Eugene Keefer, Jr. and wife Kelsie and Cheryl Keefer; five great-grandchildren and her furry companions, Tilly, Mittens and Dolly.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gwen Wolford officiating.
Interment will be in the Old Pine Cemetery, Purgitsville, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Everett's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 17 to July 24, 2019