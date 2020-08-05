FORT ASHBY - Donna L. Brode, 86, of Fort Ashby, WV., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida.
She was born May 4, 1934 in Westernport, Maryland.
Ms. Brode was preceded in death by her parents, James A. Dixon and Etta K. Dixon, three sisters, two brothers, one grandson and three great-grandsons.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Peck, Shari Bartlett and wife, Tanya of Palm Coast, FL., and Krista Price of Fort Ashby WV., twelve grandchildren, Dawn Aller, Mistie Garland, Raheem Bartlett of Palm Coast, FL., William Price, III., Cori Hutson and husband Bradley, Jonathan Wagoner and wife Tracy of Fort Ashby WV., Jonya Burns of Colorado Springs CO., C. H. Garland and his wife Aleisha of Keyser, WV., Charles Garland, Jr., and his wife Manuella of Missouri, Tia Peck of Altoona PA, and Randal Bartlett and wife Brittney of Westmoreland TN. Twenty three great-grandchildren, and twelve, great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was a graduate of Bruce High School, and received her LPN from Sacred Heart School of Nursing.
She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for 10 years, and then worked at Dawn View Nursing Home, where she retired in 1994.
She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Fort Ashby. Her hobbies were playing cards, reading, doing word searches, puzzles, and spending time with her family. She had two very special friends, Sonya Miller and Kay Kady.
MS. Brode will be cremated in Palm Coast, FL., and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Fort Ashby.
In lieu of flowers, the Brode family requests that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.craigflaglerpalms.com