RAWLINGS -Donna Lou (Kitzmiller) Rush, 72, of Rawlings, MD went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, MD.
Born on September 23, 1947 in Shallmar, MD, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Kitzmiller and Irene (Miller) Kitzmiller. She also was preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Kitzmiller and Victoria Kitzmiller and by her brothers Thurman Kitzmiller, Kenneth Kitzmiller, Dale Kitzmiller and Robert Kitzmiller. Donna was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Donna attended Bruce High School and quit in the 11th grade to help support her family. She worked for Potomac Valley Hospital for 16 years as a physical therapist and nurse and also worked at Garrett Memorial Hospital, Piney Valley Nursing Home, as a private caretaker, and the last 10 years of her working career were spent as a truck driver with her husband Reid Rush in his trucking company.
A member of Believer's Fellowship of the Word in Love in Keyser for many years, Donna was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She spent most of her time with her family, helping, loving, and just being with them. She enjoyed going on picnics and fishing. Many summer nights were spent on the banks of Savage River Dam with a bonfire, fishing until the early morning hours. Donna was a wonderful cook; anyone who tasted her peanut butter fudge would agree! She hosted countless family dinners throughout her life. In her younger days she loved to street race at "the Chat;" many stories were shared about Donna in Reid's Plymouth RoadRunner. She would wake him up from a sound sleep when she would hear the cars and say, "they're over there racing, let's go." She loved animals and would tear up just thinking about an animal being abused or starving. She was even known to take care of stray cats when she found them.
Donna was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend and is survived by the love of her life, husband Reid Rush, sons Reid and wife Amy of Cumberland, MD and Stephen of Rawlings, MD, the apple of her eye, her grandson John, sisters-in-law, Stella Mae Kitzmiller and Ruby Kitzmiller, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Donna's family would like to thank the staff of the 7th floor south at UPMC Western Maryland for all the special care and love they gave Donna. Always going out of your way to take care of her and helping the family. Special thanks to Dixie, Kelli H. and Teresa. It was appreciated!
At Donna's request she was cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Donna's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020