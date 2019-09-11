|
KEYSER – Donna Lou Staggs, 91, of Keyser, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Mt Macrina Manor, Uniontown, PA.
Born June 25, 1928 in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Oliver Guy King and Bertha Virginia (Jenkins) King. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Arnold "Andy" D. Staggs on October 17, 2012; three brothers, George P. King, Jack B. King and Bill King and her sister, Peg Cash.
She is the last surviving member of her immediately family.
Donna graduated from Keyser High School class of 1946. She was employed for five years at Perfection Garment Company and retired after 15 years with G.C. Murphy Company. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, since the age of four, a United Methodist Women and a member of Mary Sanders Bible Class. Donna was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Alkire Chapter #10 Order of Eastern Star and one of the "Murphy Girls."
Surviving are her daughters, Deborah Hoover and husband Charles of Uniontown, PA and Jane S. Staggs of Keyser, her grandson, whom she truly cherished and adored, Matthew C. Hoover and his wife Meghan of Tampa, FL and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm with the Reverend Shirley Reed officiating.
An Eastern Star Service will be held Friday at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Donna L. Staggs to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 232, Keyser, WV 26726 or the , 1050 E. Industrial Blvd. #3, Cumberland, MD 21502.
Condolences may be left for the family after Donna's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 25, 2019