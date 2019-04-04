|
KEYSER - Donna Ruth Snyder, 65, of Cut-Off Road, Keyser, WV, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 4, 1953 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Ruth (Clark) Long. She also was preceded in death by two sisters, Angela Joan Long and Lois L. Kesner and her husband, Marty.
Mrs. Snyder was a 1971 graduate of Fort Ashby High School. She was a member of the Duling United Methodist Church and attended the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren on Russeldale Road, Burlington, WV. She loved to go camping and spending time in the outdoors with her family.
Surviving is her husband of nearly 41 years, Carl W. Snyder; her children, Jodi Evans and husband Jonathan and Tommy W. Snyder and wife Heather, all of Keyser; three grandchildren, Isaac and Kayson Snyder and Andrew Evans, "on the way," a brother, Junior Long and wife Susie of Cumberland; a special niece, Alisha Kesner-Gray and husband Shawn and her son, Ayden of Georgia; a special friend, her "Little Sis," Lou Ann and family of North Carolina. Also surviving are several other nieces, nephews, close friends and her camping friends and family.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Denzil L. Davis officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the Duling United Methodist Church, 3064 Dry Run Road Burlington, WV 26710 or to Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren, Russeldale Road, Burlington, WV 26710.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Snyder's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019