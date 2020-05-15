|
WESTERNPORT - Doris Jane (Garvey) Biggs passed away on May 13, 2020, at Maryland Masonic Homes in Cockeysville, MD. She was the wife of Lewis E. Biggs, who preceded her in death in 2009. They shared 61 years of marriage together.
Born January 7, 1928, in Bloomington, MD, she was the daughter of William and Alma (Brandlen) Garvey. She was predeceased by sons, Richard Lewis and David Scott Biggs and brothers, Richard and Thomas Garvey.
A 1944 graduate of Bruce High School, she was an employee of the U.S. Post Office in both Luke and Westernport, MD.
Jane was a member of Bethlehem Chapter #14, Order of the Eastern Star, for 68 years. A Past Matron, she served as secretary for many years. Jane served the Grand Chapter of Maryland as a Deputy Grand Lecture and as 1990-91 Grand Chaplain.
She was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Piedmont, the Aurora Derham Bible Class and the Wesleyan Service Guild. Jane will be remembered for her kindness and good humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Doc) Flanagan, her son, Jon (Kelly) Biggs, granddaughters Lesley Broadwater, Amanda (Roger) Reed, Nicole Friedrich, Katelyn Biggs and Taylor Biggs, grandsons Adrian and Aric Seltzer, four great-granddaughters and a great-great granddaughter, brother-in-law Robert (Joy) Biggs, sister-in-law Dorothy Barnard and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, extended family members will be received at a private viewing at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, at Boal Funeral Home, Westernport. A private service for immediate family will follow.
Interment will be at Philos Cemetery in Westernport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Endowment Fund of Trinity United Methodist Church, 34 Jones St., Piedmont, WV. 26750.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 15 to May 22, 2020