PIEDMONT, WV – Dorothy (Retta) A (Twyman) Jackson, 73, of Piedmont, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown WV.
Born on September 30, 1946 in Piedmont, WV, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Kane) Twyman. She is preceded in death by one brother and a daughter.
Dorothy graduated from High School in Piedmont WV, was a Certified Mountain Heart Day Care Provider, whom loved caring for children and was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 5957 and of the First Church of God in Christ in Piedmont. "Retta" was an avid Redskins Fan, loved playing bingo and enjoyed crocheting.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald W Jackson; her children, Elizabeth Jackson and Ronald Jackson Jr. of Keyser WV, three brothers; Clarence Twyman Jr. and wife Mimi of Nor Folk VA, Donald Twyman and wife Carola of Piedmont WV, and Steve Twyman and wife Jummy of Keyser WV; and five sisters, Marjorie Rawls and husband Willie of Clinton MD, Retha House and husband Phillip of Youngstown Ohio, Karen Harris of Charlotte NC, Julia Muse of Fort Washington MD, and Barbara Henderson of Keyser WV.
The family will receive friends at the Fredlock Funeral Home, Piedmont, WV on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm.
Funeral Services will be held immediately following at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Darnell Allen officiating. Interment in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family after Mrs. Jackson's obituary at www.fredlockfh.com
