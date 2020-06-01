Dorothy Ann Victoria Mangold
KEYSER - Dorothy Ann Victoria Mangold, 77, of Keyser, of Lynnwood Drive, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence.
Born on August 6, 1941 in Westernport, MD, she was a daughter of the late David and Dollie Viola (Trenum) Mangold. 
Surviving is her husband, John Patrick Shores; a daughter, Penny Mangold of Clarksburg, WV and two grandchildren, Forrest and Carson Mangold-Nabors.
At Dorothy's request, her body was donated to the West Virginia Human Gift Registry, Morgantown, WV and there will be no services.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Dorothy's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.


Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
