





TACOMA, Wash. - Dorothy (Dottie) Davidson passed away Sept. 2, 2020. She is survived by husband of 57 years, Richard L. Davidson Sr., son Richard (Rich) Davidson, and grandsons Declan and Gray Davidson.

Dottie was a school teachers for 25 years. She spent 20 years at South Middle School in Morgantown, West Virginia. She graduated from Frostburg State Teacher College.

Dottie loved to be with her son and two grandkids, spending time with her friends, playing bridge and was a great golfer.

She was a member of VFW Auxiliary Narrows Bridge Post Tacoma, WA. and a member Morgantwon Elks Lodge.

A small private viewing was held at Scott Funeral Home in Tacoma, Washington.

