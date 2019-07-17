|
|
KEYSER - Dorothy "Jean" Cox, 70, of Keyser, WV, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence.
Born on March 30, 1949 at Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Paul Alexander Southerly, Sr. and wife Mary and the late Dorothy Dale (Crites) Barrick and husband Howard K. Barrick, Jr. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry W. Southerly, Sr. and P. Eugene Southerly, Sr.; a sister, M. Katherine Lewis; her in-laws, Donald and Marie Brooke and Larry R. Cox; a grandson, Andy Smith and five angel babies.
Mrs. Cox was a 1966 graduate of Keyser High School and attended Potomac State College for one year before becoming a mother of three and marrying her soul mate, Steve Cox. Mrs. Cox formerly attended the Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser, was a member of the Hill and Vale CEOS (Homemakers) and was a past volunteer with the American Red Cross. Dedicated above and beyond her families needs, She was an ardent supporter of the New Creek Volunteer Fire department, served as a team leader for the Mineral County Relay for Life and volunteered with CASA, as well as various other community organizations.
Surviving are her children, Helen Dale Smith and husband Rick of Grants, NM, Holly Dawn Fuller and husband Brent of New Creek, WV and Stephen C. "Craig" Cox, Jr. and wife Laura of New Creek; three brothers, Paul A. Southerly, Jr. and Millie of Keyser, Howard K. Barrick, III and wife Karen of Keyser and Steven W. Southerly of New Martinsville, WV; two sisters, Rita Chambers and Janice Hall, both of New Martinsville; her mother-in-law and best friend, Betty J. Cox of Keyser; six grandchildren, Krystal, Les, Helen, Tressie, Zach and Harrison and three great-grandchildren, Tanner, Tylar and J.J.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Ellifritz officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the for Crippled Children, 950 West Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Cox's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 17 to July 24, 2019